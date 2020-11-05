Ghana: Pres Inaugurates Office Complex for 23 MPs

5 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a new office complex in Parliament to provide office space for 23 Members of Parliament who do not have offices in the Job 600 building.

The complex also has offices for staff of the Parliamentary Service Board and waiting areas for drivers and visitors.

At the inaugural ceremony in Parliament in Accra Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said the new structure was funded solely from state coffers.

While commending the Speaker of Parliament, the Leadership of the House, and the contractors for ensuring a timely completion of the project, he said the structure was expected to help address the infrastructure gap in Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for Parliament to grow in its proper role of becoming effective machinery for accountability and having oversight over the Executive, and not the junior partner of the Executive.

"If we are to deepen democracy, we must have true separation of powers of the various arms of government," he said and pledged to resource Parliament with the requisite infrastructure and logistics to enable it to play its role effectively.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that his administration, since assuming office in 2017, had increased the budget allocation to the House by 56.6 per cent.

He praised the Speaker and Leadership of the House for the manner in which they handled the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) to control its spread in the House.

The President appealed to the lawmakers and staff of the Parliamentary Service Board to take good care of the new and other structures on their premises.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, expressed delight that all MPs had been allocated decent office space to work in.

He said he was optimistic that the new facility would help enhance the effectiveness and quality of work of the legislature.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.