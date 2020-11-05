Tanzania: Us, Canada Question 'Overwhelming Margin of Victory' By CCM in Parliament

The United States and Canada led international criticism of Tanzania's just-concluded general elections, with the American embassy in Dar es Salaam questioning the "overwhelming margins of victory" for the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party in the parliamentary races.

In a statement, the US embassy called on Tanzanian authorities to address allegations of "significant, election-related fraud and intimidation during the poll in order to restore trust, heal divisions and reinforce respect for the rule of law and good governance."

The embassy said opposition parties, civil society groups and election observers had made "credible" allegations of "detentions of candidates and protesters, restrictions on representatives of political parties' ability to access polling station, repeat voting, pre-filling of ballots, and widespread blocking of social media and other communication platforms."

It said these "raised serious doubts about the credibility of the results announced as well as concern about the government of Tanzania's commitment to democratic values."

The embassy statement was accompanied by a personal tweet from the ambassador, Donald Wright, who said: "Detaining opposition leaders is not the act of a government confident in its electoral victory."

The US embassy was among 17 international observers accredited to oversee the election. US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Jim Risch, tweeting from Washington DC, on Thursday warned that Tanzania's leaders must be "held accountable" for various irregularities in the election.

"Reported irregularities during yesterday's vote and arrests today of opposition leaders are unacceptable and erode the country's democratic progress," said Mr Risch

ARREST OF OPPOSITION POLITICIANS

ACT-Wazalendo's Zanzibar presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad and other party officials were arrested on Thursday afternoon just before CCM candidate Hussein Mwinyi was sworn in as the new president of the semi-autonomous archipelago.

Mr Hamad was released on police bail late Thursday night, but other ACT-Wazalendo members remained in detention by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Canada's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Pamela O'Donnell, also tweeted her "concern about reports of irregularities that call into question the credibility of the election process." She urged electoral authorities to investigate complaints by opposition candidates and political parties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elsewhere, Tanzania Elections Watch (TEW), an observer group from the region, in its preliminary report at a webinar on October 29, called for constitutional provision to challenge the results of presidential elections to manage bottled-up grievances that could turn violent.

"Without the courts to allow people with grievances to vent their anger is a recipe for violence, especially in Zanzibar where there were election-related deaths. Tanzanians needs electoral reforms to allow election petition and to divorce the electoral body from the ruling party," said Evans Ogada, a Kenyan constitutional lawyer.

TEW --comprising eminent persons from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda -- observed the just concluded Tanzanian elections from outside the country, but with the help of insiders who were providing hourly briefings prior to and during the two days of elections.

Additional reporting by Fred Oluoch