Tanzania: Big Wave Slams Big Fish Against Rocks of Defeat

Tanzania's opposition went into the election expecting a battle. They got a bloodbath. The leaders of the three leading opposition parties all lost their parliamentary seats and by Friday the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi party had won all but two of the 264 constituencies reporting.

The opposition, civil society groups and Western envoys have questioned the credibility of the election and warned about Tanzania's democratic reversals. The parliamentary result leaves democratic reformers with fewer irons in the fire.

Freeman Mbowe, leader of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), Zitto Kabwe of ACT-Wazalendo and James Mbatia of NCCR-Mageuzi all lost their seats to newbies running on the CCM ticket. Also dumped were vocal Chadema MPs Joseph Mbilinyi, Esther Matiko, John Heche, Peter Msigwa, Esther Bulaya, Godbless Lema and Halima Mdee, each of whom spent time in detention for political-related offences during the first five years of President John Magufuli.

By early Friday, the only two opposition candidates who had won constituency seats according to the National Electoral Commission were Aida Khenani of Chadema and Shamsia Mtamba of the Civic United Front (CUF) party.

After five years in which political and civil freedoms have been peeled back in Tanzania, the loss of a parliamentary platform leaves the opposition and pro-democratic reformers facing an uphill task.

The opposition parties are expected to pick up more seats in the national assembly due to a rule which distributes special seats to female candidates on the basis of the share of the presidential vote each candidate wins. But with President Magufuli headed for re-election with a commanding share these are likely to be too few to make a difference. The president is also allowed to nominate 10 non-elected MPs, who can also be appointed to cabinet.

CCM's parliamentary majority and landslide win in lower electoral races countrywide leaves one of Africa's longest-reigning ruling party in firm grip of the country.

The result erodes gains the opposition has been making since the reintroduction multi-party elections in 1995. That year CCM won 186 of the 232 electoral seats with 24 for the then-main opposition party CUF, 16 for NCCR-Mageuzi and three each for the United Democratic Party (UDP) and a then-fledgling Chadema. CCM increased its parliamentary majority in 2000, claiming 202 of 231 constituency seats, and took four more seats in 2005.

FALLING NUMBERS

In 2010, however, CCM won just 186 out of 239 constituency seats as CUF retained its 24 seats and Chadema gained ground with 23 constituency wins. In 2015 Chadema overtook CUF to become the biggest opposition party but with just 34 seats, leaving CCM's parliamentary majority intact with 188 seats.

The impact of the electoral defeat to Chadema, and especially its moderate leader Mbowe, remains to be seen. It could allow for the radical wing of the party, which includes party deputy leader and presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, to take a more confrontational stance.

The loss of opposition seats will also hit the opposition financially. Under the Political Parties Act political parties receive cash from the government based on the number of elected MPs and ward councillors, as well as the share of the popular vote for their candidates in each constituency against the total number of votes cast in that constituency.

The opposition might thus find itself without voices in the House and no money in the pocket. It will be a long road back.

As the opposition goes back to the drawing while crying foul, a preliminary statement released Friday by the East African Community Mission for Election Observation in Tanzania led by former Burundian president Sylvester Ntibantunganya, said "the Mission was of the view that the election process was conducted in a credible manner."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It went further to say that its 59 Observers who arrived in the country on October 21 and deployed on the October 26, observes the final stages of campaigns, polling preparations and election day proceedings and held consultations with various key stakeholders, including the National Electoral Commission (NEC), parties-- CCM, Chadema and ACT- Wazalendo- and other Electoral Observation Missions such as the African Union and the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) among others.

The Mission said its observation is 160 polling stations concluded that the election process was largely conducted in a peaceful environment.