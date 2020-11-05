Tanzania: What Would Magufuli Do in His Second Term

President John Magufuli has said the government will intensify the war against grand corruption and ensure speedy economic growth in his second five-year term.

Speaking shortly after he took the oath as the President at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Thursday, he thanked Wananchi who turned up for a colourful ceremony and promised that the government will construct a new stadium in the capital city.

Dr Magufuli thanked his ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leaders, members and artists who were part and parcel in his entire campaigns.

He categorically thanked journalists who were informing people on what was happening regarding to elections.