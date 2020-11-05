Ethiopia: Expert Applauds Airlines Partial Privatization Suspension

The suspension of partial privatization of the Ethiopian Airlines is the right decision, said expert.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald Dr. Atlaw Mulatu, Lecturer of Economics at Addis Ababa University said that the decision made by government in holding the partial privatization of the Airlines and the opening of the logistic service is a sound decision.

Dr. Atlaw stated that the idea to partially privatize the Ethiopian Airlines was not the right decision in the first place.

For him, the Airlines is a flag carrier and is amongst the few enterprises that have been effectively performing, creating assets as well as has large amount of business share capacity.

"The government's decision to suspend the partial privatization is a right move however more attention should be given to fixing the internal problems that the Airlines might be having. From the overall company's performance and what it has achieved so far, the Airlines is not up to be privatized."

He kept on saying that since the Airline is profitable and it is among the best and competitive in the world aviation industry, waiting the right time to privatize the company would be advisable, he stressed.

It is to be recalled that the Airline has remained vibrant and afloat during the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic.