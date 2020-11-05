Ethiopia: 'Painting Is Self-Discovery. Every Good Artist Paints What He Is'

interview

Selome Muleta was born in Zeway Town. Growing up with her father whose life had been entirely absorbed in photography, she was able to develop many important skills that have highly contributed to where she is today.

The fact that she spent much of her time in supporting and at the same time learning from her father, Selome was sure to follow his footpaths though the fate had it differently.

After taking her entrance exam, she joined Abyssinia Fine Arts School and studied painting for about a year in Addis Ababa. Subsequently, she completed her two years studies in Entoto Technical and Vocational School.

Her artworks represent the relationships that people have with one another in their day-to-day activities. She portrays how the relationships impact our mind and the way we understand life. She believes that without the existence of each object, situations and experiences, life is empty. For her, our surrounding shapes our characters-how we become who we are and how we interact with people.

Selome by understanding the multifaceted outcome of investing in children, she used to provide trainings for street children in Hawassa Town along with her fellows. The training not only helped out those children, it has also kept them from developing undesirable habits and many more as she opines.

Her first exhibition was held at Fendika Art Gallery where she displayed abstract paintings. She has also had solo exhibitions at Guramayne Art Center and Alliance Ethio-Francaise in different times.

The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with her to talk about her journey and life experience. Enjoy your reading.

Herald: When do you start your career in painting and how do you develop the skills to paint?

Selome: As I grew up with my father who dedicated his whole life in studio photography, I was lucky enough to make good use of every opportunity and grasp best experiences from his works. I was his right hand working in his two studios and I was supporting him with everything.

That exposure had made me think to become a photographer. But, not long after my 10th grade entrance exam, I came to Addis and joined Abyssinia Fine Arts School. It was then that I fell in love with painting instead. In earlier years, though my experience was in photography, I learned that I was better to be an artist than a photographer. Since then, I have struggled to find myself as an artist and become what I am today.

Herald: Where do you get your inspiration from?

Selome: My inspiration is not limited to specific things. Ideas are everywhere if we are open to capture them. Our everyday routine, movements, social media and hundreds of other similar instances could be an inspiration to do art works.

Nature by itself is also a great source for inspiration and broadens your horizons. As contemporary artist, I always keep my eyes open to see things around me in a different way.

Herald: What does your art work represent?

Selome: My first years of painting were much of abstract type which represented in what kinds of environment that human beings prefer to settle in and how far they could go to make their milieu suitable for living.

In addition, my works portrayed the nature of 'land' along with nature of 'motherhood'. As land resembles the role of Mothers' and women are naturally gifted to give birth, I tried to illustrate both of their roles in existence.

Herald: What do you consider the most difficult aspects of this career?

Selome: Generally speaking, the most difficult aspect of being an artist is not getting the chance to realize your talents and aspirations which you think that you are born to be. Once getting enthralled in art, it is hard to get away from it. Though the challenges of the career are foreseeable, it is not as such difficult to face and beat them. Instead, it is distressing to fail to perform what your heart is dying to do. So, apart from the shortcomings that people may encounter in their journey, I will say that the trying aspect of the job is not being able to do the job.

Herald: How is being an artist is taken in Ethiopia and what are your thoughts on the general perception of the society of the artworks?

Selome: As a society, we are not new to admire and appreciate creative artworks. But when it comes to the art life, it gets hard to let them understand the life. The discouragement starts from families and your closest people as they perceive the profession as something which is not up to the mark to lead a meaningful life.

I think the artist should take the blame for this. Letting the society get used to painting is our responsibility. Showcasing our works in every opportunity we get would play a significant role in breaking this blurred attitude that our community developed over time. For the artwork to move forward, the role of artists takes the lion's share.

Likewise, public places such as hotels, recreational centers, government institutions and similar public areas should develop the habit of placing or hanging artistically made artworks in their reception or free areas. By doing so, we all could contribute to get across our works as well as promote the sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Herald: What are you hoping to share with readers?

Selome: I would like to take this opportunity to call on government and concerned institutions to give the art sector the desired attention as it has the capacity to support nation's economy if better supported.

Children need to have the opportunity to explore their talents at their young age. To this end, in parallel with the academic lessons, the government should also create favorable circumstances to find out their talents in various activities. What is more, fine art schools should be expanded. By doing that, it would not only enable kids identify their talents, but it would also help the art sector to flourish.

Moreover, our society needs to have an attitudinal change towards the art sector. Most families do not encourage kids those having interest in art; rather they push them to achieve what they think is best for them. Though children ought to have their families' guidance in their lives, parents' role should be assisting their young ones to identify their talents and their dream comes to reality.