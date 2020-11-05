Zimbabwe: Yadah Deny Flouting Covid-19 Regulations

YADAH chairman, Everson Chatambudza, has dismissed reports claiming the club violated Covid-19 regulations by playing a friendly match on Saturday.

The Premiership side are said to have hosted social side, Tendo FC, who last year made headlines after winning a tournament where the grand prize was a trip to watch Liverpool playing at Anfield.

However, because of some complications, the side's representatives did not fly to England to watch the Reds in action.

Football clubs in the country have not been given the greenlight to engage in team training by the authorities. The top-flight clubs are first expected to undergo Covid-19 tests and Yadah received their testing kits on Monday.

"Yadah Stars have never been involved in any friendly matches, neither has the team ever trained as a group since football activities were banned in March," said Chatambudza.

"I am not aware of any friendly match which involved Yadah Stars after March.

"At the moment we know where we are heading for. "We are ready to start training and, as I am speaking, we have received Covid-19 test kits and we will be following instructions from the PSL and ZIFA on the way forward.

"Otherwise, Yadah Stars do not take part in any unsanctioned matches.

"At the moment we are seized with starting group training and working on putting together logistics. "We have never trained as a group. "Our technical teams have been working with the players, giving them individual programmes to work on, for the past seven months.