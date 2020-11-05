Zimbabwe: Vincent to Make History in Cyprus Showdown

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Scott Vincent, will make history today when he takes part in European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown at the Aphrodite Hills Resort in Pampos, Cyprus.

Vincent will become the first local player to play in the new format on the European Tour, which will be introduced in this week's tournament.

The Cyprus Showdown will break new ground with a first-of-its-kind format on the European Tour.

The 16 leading players, and ties after two cuts, go head-to-head in a final round shoot-out.

The European Tour and tournament promoter, International Sports Management, announced the move last month.

The second of two consecutive events on the island, the Cyprus Showdown, will feature a 105-man field, for the first two rounds of strokeplay, as normal.

The top 32 players and ties will progress to Saturday's shoot-out with their scores reset.

A thrilling Sunday showdown is in prospect with the top 16 players, and ties in Saturday's shoot-out, progressing through to the final day.

Once again, their scores will be reset with the remaining players battling it out in a further 18-hole shoot-out for the €200 000 first prize.