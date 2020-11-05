Zimbabwe: Vincent to Make History in Cyprus Showdown

5 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Scott Vincent, will make history today when he takes part in European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown at the Aphrodite Hills Resort in Pampos, Cyprus.

Vincent will become the first local player to play in the new format on the European Tour, which will be introduced in this week's tournament.

The Cyprus Showdown will break new ground with a first-of-its-kind format on the European Tour.

The 16 leading players, and ties after two cuts, go head-to-head in a final round shoot-out.

The European Tour and tournament promoter, International Sports Management, announced the move last month.

The second of two consecutive events on the island, the Cyprus Showdown, will feature a 105-man field, for the first two rounds of strokeplay, as normal.

The top 32 players and ties will progress to Saturday's shoot-out with their scores reset.

A thrilling Sunday showdown is in prospect with the top 16 players, and ties in Saturday's shoot-out, progressing through to the final day.

Once again, their scores will be reset with the remaining players battling it out in a further 18-hole shoot-out for the €200 000 first prize.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.