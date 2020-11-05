Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Endorses Zimsec Ops

5 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

The operations and tight security at the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) printing press in Norton have been described as efficient ahead of next month's public exams.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi toured the facility yesterday to acquaint with the processes and procedures of the Zimbabwe Assessment System.

Zimbabwe's education system continues to receive rave reviews across the globe for producing talented graduates.

VP Mohadi talked of the importance of the education sector, which is expected to play a key role in the country's quest to attain an upper middle income society by 2030.

"Government attaches a high level of importance to this facility, the Zimsec Printing Press, as we seek to replace the colonial education structure and its attendant facets with such values that promote the industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe," he said.

"This printing press enhances the efficacy of the assessment tool that links the competency-based curricula at the basic levels of our education with the objectives of education 5.0 at the tertiary level.

"Both the competency-based curriculum and education 5.0 seek to engender an education system that produces goods and services for the betterment of our people.

"The competency-based curriculum and education 5.0 develop a complete citizen, a well-rounded person who has unhu/Ubuntu and capable of research and innovation that fosters creativity and industrialisation for our country."

VP Mohadi was accompanied by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Minister of State in his office David Marapira.

Some Members of Parliament and senior Government officials were also part of the delegation. At the end of the tour, Minister Mathema said ZIMSEC had employed modern security to ensure the privacy and security of examination material was maintained.

He said measures had been put in place to avoid leakages of the examinations and to insulate the credibility of examination processes.

Public examinations are expected to start on December 1.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.