Tanzania's President John Magufuli swearing-in ceremony kicked off in Dodoma on Thursday.

Mr Magufuli is set to take over for a second term after he was declared winner of the October 28 general election.

Various African leaders are at the ceremony, including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa. Kenya sent its Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Adan Mohammed.

More follows...