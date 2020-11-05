Namibia/Zambia: Junior Warriors Get Cosafa Cup Draw

NAMIBIA and Zambia will clash in the pool stages of the 2020 Cosafa Men's under-20 Championship after the draw was made for the zonal qualifier at Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

The draw was also conducted for the Cosafa Men's under-17 Championship, where teams will be bidding for a place in the continental finals.

South Africa and Zimbabwe were drawn in Group A along with Mozambique and Lesotho in what should be a very competitive pool at the December 3-13 event.

Group B contains defending champions Zambia, Malawi, Namibia and Comoros Islands, while the three-team Group C is made up of Angola, Eswatini and Botswana.

Only the top team in each pool and the best-placed runners-up advance to the semifinals, with the two teams that contest the decider to earn a place at the CAF under-20 Cup of Nations next year.

Meanwhile, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and Eswatini have been drawn in the Group of Death at the 2020 Cosafa Men's under-17 Championship from November 19-29, with two of those teams to miss out on a place in the semifinals.

Angola defeated Eswatini 5-0 to claim bronze in 2019, and both will expect to reach the semifinals again.

Add to that hosts South Africa and the ever-competitive Zimbabwe, and it is likely to be a fiercely contested pool with the top two advancing to the next stage.

Group B contains defending champions Zambia, Botswana, Malawi and Comoros Islands, with Zambia's pedigree suggesting the remaining three teams will be fighting over one spot.

The two sides that contest the final of the 2020 competition will earn their place at the continental championships when the CAF under-17 Cup of Nations is played next year.

Cosafa Men's u17 Championship draw:

Group A: South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Eswatini

Group B: Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Comoros Islands

Cosafa Men's u20 Championship draw:

Group A: South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Lesotho

Group B: Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Comoros Islands

Group C: Angola, Eswatini, Botswana. - cosafa.com