Morocco: Nador - Death of 4 Candidates for Illegal Immigration Who Tried to Enter Occupied City of Melilia Via Sewage Canal (Authorities)

Rabat — Four candidates for illegal immigration were killed on Wednesday as they tried to enter the occupied city of Melilia through a sewage canal, from the port station of Beni Ensar, a source from the local authorities of the province of Nador has said.

Immediately notified by this incident, the civil defense services managed to rescue a young man from the sewage canal, said the same source, noting that the latter was rushed to El Hassani hospital in the city of Nador but died there.

The remains of the other three victims were recovered and placed in the morgue.

An investigation was opened by the security authorities under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office to shed light on this incident, the source concluded.