Morocco: Nador - Death of 4 Candidates for Illegal Immigration Who Tried to Enter Occupied City of Melilia Via Sewage Canal (Authorities)

4 November 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Four candidates for illegal immigration were killed on Wednesday as they tried to enter the occupied city of Melilia through a sewage canal, from the port station of Beni Ensar, a source from the local authorities of the province of Nador has said.

Immediately notified by this incident, the civil defense services managed to rescue a young man from the sewage canal, said the same source, noting that the latter was rushed to El Hassani hospital in the city of Nador but died there.

The remains of the other three victims were recovered and placed in the morgue.

An investigation was opened by the security authorities under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office to shed light on this incident, the source concluded.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.