Africa: Israel Tells Malawi to Meddle in Middle East Politics

Lisa Kadango/Nyasa Times
Malawi's Lazarus Chakwera (file photo).
4 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Israel has told Malawi to confront Iran for allegedly sponsoring terrorists who attack the Jewish state, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel's foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi said this on Tuesday in Israel when he held a joint press conference with his Malawian counterpart, Eisenhower Mkaka.

Ashkenazi also requested Malawi to publicly outlaw the Tehran backed Lebanese organization, Hezbollah which Israel, US and other Western countries label as a terrorist organisation.

Mkaka did not immediately respond to the issues raised by Ashkenazi during the press conference.

However, Ashkenazi hailed Malawi's decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, making Malawi the first African country to do so and the third in the world after the US and Guatamala.

Ashkenazi pledged his country's help in Malawi's development programs.

"We will help Malawi build a better future, for the next generation," he said.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also hailed Malawi's decision to have a mission in Jerusalem.

"Thank you, Malawi, for recognizing the historic truth that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people and the state of Israel," he says in a tweet.

Malawi, mostly a Christian country, has no embassy in Israel and Israel's ambassador to Malawi is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.