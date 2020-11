press release

Ms Catherine Brooker has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in succession to Ms Josephine Gauld, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Brooker will take up her appointment during January 2021.

