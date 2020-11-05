Namibia: Biz 'Queen' Launches Radio Show

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa will be launching a new radio reality show on 9 November, called 'Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship'.

In a statement issued yesterday, she says the show aims to equip entrepreneurs and business people with a new mindset about business growth while mapping a new narrative around Africa's approach to entrepreneurship.

The show will premiere on Eagle FM between 20h30 and 21h30. It will also serve as a mentorship platform for both existing and prospective business people.

The radio premiere will be followed by a television premiere early in 2021. "Entrepreneurs are a key component of Namibia's and Africa's development agenda, and it is with great pride that I take this journey to provide a platform from which they can be heard," Kadhikwa says.

She says they are working hard to ensure it will not be just another business show, but one that will actively contribute to the growth of the nation and continent at large. "The show will serve as a bridge towards creating a culture of mentorship in both the formal and informal sectors," she says.

On the show, Kadhikwa will be engaging, discussing, probing and unpacking key topical issues with various speakers, ranging from entrepreneurs, professionals, experts, leaders and trendsetters. The opening show will be titled 'Why you should start a business now'. "In this first episode I will summon my experience as an entrepreneur for many years to impart invaluable knowledge that may change the lives of many," she says.

A livestream of the show will be available on Facebook. "I remain grateful to Eagle FM who saw the potential of this show and made their platform available to commence with the show. I encourage those who may want to further partner with us on the initiative to contact me immediately," she says.