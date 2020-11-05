Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa in Tanzania for Magufuli's Controversial Inauguration

4 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday left for Tanzania to attend his counterpart, John Magufuli's inauguration at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma Thursday.

Magufuli was re-elected for a second five-year term at last week's election.

Mnangagwa, who was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, he is being accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

Tanzania's National Election Commission said Magufuli won the presidential election with an 84% vote, compared with the opposition party's Chadema's presidential candidate Tundu Lissu who garnered 13%.

However, Lissu claimed the results were rigged, but the electoral body denied that they were fraudulent.

Lissu was briefly detain last week in the main city Dar es Salaam after rejecting Magufuli's victory, maintaining the vote was rigged.

Chadema, the opposition party, has since called for peaceful demonstrations demanding fresh elections.

The United States also said there were "serious doubts" about the credibility of Tanzania's presidential election.

The US Embassy in the East African country said there had been "credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation" in last week's poll in which voters were electing a president and MPs.

