Namibia: Lady Dyna and Christmas Launch Music Videos

Gospel artist Lady Dyna (real name Dainess Ziba Amukwelele) and Shambo artist Isak Nelumbu known by his legion of fans as 'Christmas' held a collaborative event and launched new music videos in Windhoek recently.

Lady Dyna's video 'Ama Ni Dabwisa', was written by herself and Justin Lomame while Federico Cardin was responsible for the video production. For his video 'Ondelekelama', Christmas teamed up with Draycott Media.

Christmas' video talks of an old way of sending a telegram before technology came onto the scene, while Lady Dyna felt like showcasing that whenever we are at the verge of death, God always saves us. Christmas said he worked on his project for about four months after the completion of the song. "I felt there was a need to bring back the old school feeling. The video is very unique because I always do strictly traditional music, but here I infuse a little Dance Hall. It is so exciting," he said.

Lady Dyna said she wanted to send out the message that God surprises us with wonders that He does in our lives when we least expect it. "People treat us unfairly and accuse us wrongfully, and when we cry to God, He saves us. The video brings sweet memories to me and reminds me that God is able," she said.

Lady Dyna said while working on the video she loved the energy and positivity of the videography team the most despite all the challenges that she experienced.

"We had challenges of rain and sunshine, but the videographer remained positive and gave me hope to successfully complete the project. In London I also found it challenging to get people to appear in the video.

Viewers will notice that there is only one lady standing behind me. The movement from one location to the other and the traffic in London are also where we lost some of the cast members who were meant to be in the video, but I am very pleased with the outcome," the Gospel singer said.

Back in Namibia from London where she worked as a social worker, Lady Dyna plans to finalise her new album and release two new Amapiano songs.