Namibia: Covid-19 Customer Register Stolen

A COVID-19 customer register was allegedly stolen from the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) fish shop at Ondangwa by unknown suspects over the weekend.

The NFCPT marketing and communications officer De Wet Siluka urged customers to be vigilant as the contact details in the register may be used for fraudulent activities.

In a press release Siluka said NFCPT is committed to the highest standards of accountability and responsibility.

"We do not call our customers or public requesting for their personal information or offering any kind of assistance over the phone. If you suspect or are aware of any instance of inappropriate or strange calls, please report that immediately to the nearest police station or any of the nearest NFCPT shop," said Siluka.