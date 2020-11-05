Nigeria: #EndSARS - Injured, Dead Police Officers to Get Promotion - IGP

5 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Nigeria Police Force says it is working with the Police Service Commission to ensure that officers who lost their lives and those injured during the violence that trailed the EndSARS protests are promoted to the next rank.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, also said officers and men of the force will continue to enjoy health insurance even after retirement.

Adamu stated this yesterday in Benin shortly after assessing burnt police stations in the state.

He added that the family of those that lost their lives and those injured would be compensated.

"While in service, we registered for Health Insurance Scheme but it stops when we retired. Now, this government said no, it is not encouraging and it is now part of the law that those that have retired from the force will continue to enjoy health insurance scheme," he said.

