Nigeria: BPP Urged to Name Winners of N2.9 Billion Printing Contracts

5 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) has asked the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to name the eight companies that got the N2.9 billion printing contract to ascertain if they are registered members.

The printers Act 24 of 2007, section 23 (b) stipulates that contractors must be registered members of CIPPON.

President and Chairman in Council of CIPPON, Olugbemi Malomo said the move is to ensure that the recently awarded printing contract of examination papers by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will be executed in Nigeria.

"The council ensures that no firm or partnership shall practice as printers in Nigeria unless it is registered by the council," he said.

While appreciating FEC for the approval, Malomo said: "Every year, over 1 trillion naira is taken out of the printing and graphics communication industry to develop capacity of other countries through the execution of government jobs.

"We use this opportunity to thank the government for responding to the cries; including the printing and allied industry in the post COVID-19 palliative committee. This we see as a good starting point and a sign of better things to come.

"Our belief is that, if our two top priorities are adhered to, the printing industry would have enough jobs to do, which in turn is capable of reducing unemployment and insecurity," he noted.

