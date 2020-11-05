Rwanda: University of Kigali to Acquire Defunct KIM

The University of Kigali has announced plans to acquire the infrastructure of the now-defunct KIM University, after the latter permanently shut down on Tuesday, November 2.

According to KIM leadership, the decision to shut down the institution was triggered by financial problems that have accumulated over the years.

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, Gustave Tombola, the Vice Chancellor of University of Kigali confirmed the development saying that the two parties had already signed a sales agreement which is pending completion.

KIM has over the years developed infrastructure including buildings and other facilities at its campus located along the Kigali-Rwamagana road, opposite Nyandungu eco-park that is under construction.

"The agreement includes a takeover of all assets and infrastructure of the school," he said, but refused to divulge the amount of money involved in the deal.

Tombola said that affected students will have the freedom to choose their preferred university, including seeking admission at the new university.

"They are welcome to join the University of Kigali, but it doesn't mean that they can't join other universities. Students have the right to join a university of their own," he added.

Students, teachers appeal for help

In the wake of the news, students and teaching staff of KIM University have appealed for support to prevent them from facing challenges of enrolling into other universities.

According to one student who preferred to be identified by only her second name, Uwimana, the news came as a surprise to them.

"We thought it would reopen like the other universities," said the final year student who was studying Finance and Banking.

"Right now we are stranded. Yet others have been studying for the past month. Our wish is that they work with HEC to help us enroll in other universities," she added.

Uwimana explained that the university asked all students to pick their transcripts not later than November 20.

'This process is very long. Especially for us who were going to graduate. And if we delay, they might even make us repeat. I think students will even drop out," she decried.

"We are over 800 students, over 300 were going to graduate this year, and we just want any help so we can enroll in other universities."

Similarly, Bond Tumusime, a lecturer who has been teaching at the school since its establishment, echoed the same sentiments, citing that it is not easy landing a job because of the crisis brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are just waiting for now. I received my termination letter on Monday. I then applied to Mount Kenya University, University of Kigali but there is no feedback yet," he said.

The teacher of management science courses explained that universities often reject their job applications because they have also suspended their staff.

Many universities, after over seven months without classes, are financially constrained and had to lay off their faculty members and other staff.

Furthermore, he said that teachers have spent more than a year without being paid which will even become worse if they lose their jobs permanently.

"Personally, they owe me over Rwf10 million. And having no job will make matters even worse," he reiterated.

"We are suffering and the longer it takes, the harder it gets. We need our money so that we can see what to do next" he appealed in an upset tone.

HEC speaks out

Contacted for a comment, Rose Mukankomeje, Executive Director of Higher Education Council (HEC), said that her institution has requested KIM management to provide a list of all students and their respective levels so that they can help them accordingly.

"We are waiting for that list from KIM and we are prepared to help these students".

She added; "Upon receiving the lists, we will do everything possible to ensure that they return to school like the colleagues".

Higher Learning Institutions resumed in person classes last month having closed in March, when the country registered the first case of Covid-19.

KIM University traces its origins to a 2005 decision to transform the International College of Accountancy and Management (ICAM) into a degree awarding Institution.

It started as Kigali Institute of Management (KIM) but in 2016 KIM transformed itself into KIM University.

The school was founded by Peter Rutaremara, a senior accountant who founded RUMA, an accounting firm.

Rutaremara died last year.