Rwanda: Basketball - National Team Begin Preps for Afrobasket Qualifiers

The national basketball team start training at Amahoro Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for the African basketball Championships (Afrobasket) 2021.

Rwanda, also the hosting nation of both the qualifiers and Afrobasket finals tournament, is part of Group D in the qualifiers along with giants Nigeria, Algeria and Mali.

Vladimir Bosnyak's side will start their qualifiers campaign against Mali on November 26 at Kigali Arena.

On Tuesday, November 3, Serbian coach Bosnyak named a 19-man provisional squad, from which 12 players of the final squad will be announced on November 24.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Hubert Bugingo Kabare, Shafi Habineza, Steven Hagumintwari, Kami Kagange, Elie Kaje, Prince Muhizi, , Diedonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Elias Ngoga and Pascal Niyonkuru. Bienvenu Niyonsaba, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Marius Tresor Ntwari, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier Shyaka and Justin Uwitonze.

Foreign-based players:

Kenneth Herbert Gasana (USA), Jean Victor Mukama (Netherlands), Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi (Sweden) and Adonis Jovon Filer (USA).