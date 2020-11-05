Rwanda: RNOSC in Early Bid to Prepare Athletes for 2022 Africa Youth Games

Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) is set to organise a training camp for young athletes as part of the early preparations for the 2022 African Youth Games.

The 2022 edition of the quadrennial showpiece will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The camp is scheduled for November 9-16 at Centre d'Accueil Mère du Verbe in Huye District, Southern Province.

According to RNOSC President, Valens Munyabagisha, the training programme is for boys and girls aged between 15 and 18, and will bring together youngsters from different disciplines.

"We are going to work on a two-year plan with different federations so our young athletes can be amply prepared and win as many medals as possible in Ethiopia come 2022," Munyabagisha said in an interview with this publication.

He added: "The African Youth Games will be an important opportunity for young athletes to experience multi-sport games."

Times Sport understands that the local Olympic committee has received a grant worth USD50,000 (about Rwf48.6million) from Olympic Solidarity, and it is the same money that will be used to hold the training camp.

The athletes who will participate in the upcoming, represent ten disciplines namely; athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, karate, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and kung-fu.