Rwanda: Muhire Boosts Amavubi Camp, Niyonzima to Arrive On Friday

Egypt-based midfielder Kevin Muhire has arrived in the country to join the national team Amavubi's camp ahead of the upcoming tie against Cape Verde in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Muhire arrived on Tuesday night before joining the camp on Wednesday after returning a negative Covid-19 test. The 22-year-old plays for Egyptian side Tela El Gaish.

Muhire becomes the fourth foreign-based player to join Amavubi camp after Abdul Rwatubyaye (Colorado Switchbacks, United States), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania) and Greece-based Steve Rubanguka.

Armenia-based Salomon Nirisarike has been ruled out after contracting Covid-19 last week.

Rwanda plays away to Cape Verde on November 11, before Rwanda hosts the return-leg on November 17.

Vincent Mashami's Amavubi are bottom of Group F without a single point after two match rounds, while Cape Verde are third with two points. The 2020 AFCON host, Cameroon, and Mozambique jointly top the group with 4 points peace.

Haruna expected on Friday

Meanwhile, Amavubi skipper Haruna Niyonzima will be arriving in the country on Friday, just a day before the team departs Kigali for the islands of Cape Verde.

The skillful midfielder missed the last two league matches for his Tanzanian club Young Africans SC as he recovered from malaria.

Also joining the camp on Friday is Ally Niyonzima, another Rwanda international midfielder plying his trade in Tanzania - with former Cecafa Kagame Cup winners Azam FC.

Times Sport understands that Belgium-based Djihad Bizimana and Sweden-based Yannick Mukunzi will link up with the team in Cape Verde on November 8.