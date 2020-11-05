Africa: Rebuilding Science After Conflict

7 October 2020
SciDev.Net

Africa Science Focus takes time this week to reflect on the impact that conflict has had on research and development across the continent.

Science is an easily forgotten victim of war, natural disaster and public health crises.

"Research, for the most part, is done in an enabling environment. With conflict ... and bullets flying all over the place, that might not be the best environment for all kinds of researchers," says Sierra Leone's information and communications minister, Mohamed Rahman Swaray.

Physician Zazay Yekeh in Liberia was on the frontlines of the Ebola response in 2014. He says the crisis forced many people to move to more stable countries, where they could continue their research.

But, there is work going on behind the scenes to rebuild research in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Our reporters discover developments in the pipeline that could help communities take control of their own big data and restore homegrown science and technology research.

Want to know more about what's happening in science in Africa? Send us your questions and we'll find an expert to answer them -- text or voice message WhatsApp +254799042513.

Many thanks to Mattia Cupelli for allowing us to use his instrumental piece, Touch, which can be found here.

Africa Science Focus, with Selly Amutabi.

Listen, subscribe and leave a review:

This programme was funded by the European Journalism Centre, through the European Development Journalism Grants programme, with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Read the original article on SciDev.Net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SciDev.Net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SciDev.Net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.