Africa: Rebuilding Science After Conflict

Africa Science Focus takes time this week to reflect on the impact that conflict has had on research and development across the continent.

Science is an easily forgotten victim of war, natural disaster and public health crises.

"Research, for the most part, is done in an enabling environment. With conflict ... and bullets flying all over the place, that might not be the best environment for all kinds of researchers," says Sierra Leone's information and communications minister, Mohamed Rahman Swaray.

Physician Zazay Yekeh in Liberia was on the frontlines of the Ebola response in 2014. He says the crisis forced many people to move to more stable countries, where they could continue their research.

But, there is work going on behind the scenes to rebuild research in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Our reporters discover developments in the pipeline that could help communities take control of their own big data and restore homegrown science and technology research.

