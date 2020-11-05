Africa: Boosting Women in Health Research

Episode Twelve Following our popular episode, 'Where are Africa's women in STEM?', Africa Science Focus this week hears from female scientists who are launching their careers.

From Janelisa Musaya in Malawi, to Violet Kayamba in Zambia and Martha Zewdie Gebeyehu in Ethiopia, some of the most important research on the continent is being led by women.

Listen here.

Africa Science Focus, with Selly Amutabi.

