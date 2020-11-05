South Africa: Hawks Terminate a Project Investigation - Fifteen Suspects Arrested

press release

The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team has arrested fifteen suspects on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

The suspects, including a police official, Administration Clerks, and vehicle Examiners from Private Testing Centres in Free State, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng Provinces.

It is alleged that both road worthy certificates and police clearances were issued fraudulently without the vehicles being physically examined as required in exchange for gratification

The syndicate was allegedly approached by vehicle owners who did not want to follow the correct procedure of introducing the deregistered vehicles back on the e-Natis system.

The Hawks investigation revealed that motorists allegedly paid money that ranged from three thousand rand (R3 000-00) to eight thousand rand (R8 000-00) for these unlawful transactions.

All suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 06 November 2020.

Meanwhile, there are three suspects who have not yet been traced and the team is still expecting to secure their attendance in court.