South Africa: Hawks Terminate a Project Investigation - Fifteen Suspects Arrested

4 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team has arrested fifteen suspects on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

The suspects, including a police official, Administration Clerks, and vehicle Examiners from Private Testing Centres in Free State, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng Provinces.

It is alleged that both road worthy certificates and police clearances were issued fraudulently without the vehicles being physically examined as required in exchange for gratification

The syndicate was allegedly approached by vehicle owners who did not want to follow the correct procedure of introducing the deregistered vehicles back on the e-Natis system.

The Hawks investigation revealed that motorists allegedly paid money that ranged from three thousand rand (R3 000-00) to eight thousand rand (R8 000-00) for these unlawful transactions.

All suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 06 November 2020.

Meanwhile, there are three suspects who have not yet been traced and the team is still expecting to secure their attendance in court.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.