South Africa: Moribund Council On Higher Education Is Immobilising Academic Agility

South African universities have responded nimbly and with agility to the challenges posed by Covid-19, taking courses online and into blended formats. But quality assurance entities like the Council on Higher Education cannot keep up, immobilising the system and hindering the ability of more students to access online education.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced universities to respond with agility in a complex environment; to develop academic content, courses and programmes that can be delivered online; to adapt pedagogies for remote and emergency teaching and learning; to upskill and retool academics and students so that they are empowered to participate in learning and teaching in an online mode; to adopt new technologies and learning management systems; to distribute devices nationally and provide access to data; and to explore multimodal educational approaches across various platforms.

In effect, the global emergency has condensed the long-term blended learning plans of many universities from years to months. Take Wits, for example - it took all of three weeks for the institution to pivot from being a contact university to taking the majority of academic programmes online.

However, while universities are responding nimbly, quality assurance entities like the Council on Higher Education cannot keep up, thus...