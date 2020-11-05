South Africa: Police Adopt Zero Tolerance for Guy Fawkes Revellers

press release

Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay District will not be tolerating anyone who contravenes the law relating to discharging of fireworks or the swinging of tyres on Guy Fawkes Day on 05 November 2020.

Parents are warned to take control of their children during this time. The discharge of fireworks are not permitted this year and there are no demarcated areas allocated for such.

Hotspot areas have been identified and there will be a high police concentration in these areas. The Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 will form an integral part of the policing strategies employed in these areas. In terms of this legislation any person who unlawfully and intentionally damages essential infrastructure, is guilty of an offence. This will impact severely on those individuals setting tyres alight on the road surface as part of their 'Guy Fawkes' celebrations.

Today, 04 November 2020 at about 17:10, two juveniles aged 12 and 14 years old were arrested in Gail Road in Gelvandale in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act and charged accordingly. They were released in their parents' custody.

No sympathy will be given to any person found to be disregarding the provisions of the mentioned Act. They will be arrested and detained.

Mount Road Acting Cluster Commander, Brig Thandiswe Kupiso sends out a stern warning to the community that the SAPS and Metro police will not tolerate such actions especially when service delivery is compromised by attending to complaints of this nature. "The police could be attending to more serious matters instead of having to douse and remove tyres from the road. We will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is in violation of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act," said Brig Kupiso.