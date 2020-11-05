South Africa: Parliament Welcomes Presentations On Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Annual Performance Report

4 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Communications committee welcomes presentations on department, Sentech And Zadna's annual performance reports

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has welcomed presentations by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, together with its two entities, namely Sentech and Zadna, on their annual reports for the 2019/20 financial year.

The committee applauded the department for obtaining an unqualified audit outcome in the year under review, as well as Sentch and Zadna for clean audits for the eighth and fourth consecutive years respectfully.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Boyce Maneli, said the achievements by Sentech and Zadna are a clear indication of the board playing its role and the executives doing their job in a complementary manner.

Sentech's revenue grew by 6%, and the entity achieved 100% of its predetermined objectives. Zadna, on the other hand, reported a surplus of R2.534 million, while it achieved 82% of its planned targets.

The committee expressed appreciation for the seamless transition on the merger between the then-Department of Communications and the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services, which became the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. The merger occurred ahead of the set deadline.

Although he expressed appreciation for the unqualified audit, Mr Maneli also reiterated that the department still needs to double its efforts in order to achieve a clean audit.

The committee encouraged that state entities should prefer trading with one other for the required goods and services in order to maximise on the economies of scale. It also reiterated that entities should learn best practices from one another with regard to prudent financial management systems and internal controls.

Lastly, the committee expressed a view on the matter of signal management between Sentech and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and it encouraged the two entities to engage in the manner that will best serve their interests and those of the public.

