Namibia: Finance Ministry Announces Relief to Taxpayers With Outstanding Balances

5 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Finance this week announced a relief to taxpayers with outstanding balances, with effect from 01 February 2021.

In a statement issued on 04 November, spokesperson of the ministry, Tonateni Shidhudhu, said the ministry will write off 95% of the interest balance and reverse all penalties for taxpayers who settle the capital amount within a period of three months from 01 February 2021. Taxpayers who settle their capital before the 01 February 2021 will also benefit.

The ministry will also write off 75% of the interest balance and reverse all penalties for taxpayers who settle the capital amount within a period of twelve months from 01 February 2021.

However, no capital amount owing to Inland Revenue Department will be written off and consequently taxpayers who fail to settle the outstanding capital will not benefit from the relief programme.

Penalties and interest settled or set off prior to the effective date of the relief programme will also not be refunded or credited to the account.

"The relief is aimed at supporting Namibian citizens and businesses facing hardship and cash flow problems exacerbated by COVID-19," Shidhudhu said.

To qualify for the relief, taxpayers should first register as electronic filers on the portal of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS). Upon registration as electronic filers, taxpayers must file all outstanding tax returns electronically on all active tax accounts.

Taxpayers will only benefit upon settling the outstanding capital in full and those who intend to pay instalments are required to arrange a payment plan with any of the Inland Revenue regional or satellite offices.

Shidhudhu said the relief programme does not suspend the taxpayers' obligation to pay taxes on time, as the Inland Revenue Department will continue to collect outstanding taxes from taxpayers who have either not made a settlement arrangement or who have not honoured such a settlement plan.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.