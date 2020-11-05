Sudan: Nazirs 'Categorically Reject' Three Tracks in Sudan Peace Accord

5 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Several political and civil society groups have expressed their categorical rejection of the accords on the eastern, northern, and central Sudan tracks included in the Juba Peace Agreement signed by Khartoum and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance on October 3.

In a joint statement dated October 29, the 15 signatories from eastern, northern, and central Sudan say they signed a Memorandum of Understanding between them in order to reach a joint alliance that rejects the tracks and the quotas included.

They call for a suspension of the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement with regard to the three tracks, until the issues of the regions are dealt with in an agreed holistic framework.

The groups reject "partial solutions" and call for a national conference "to reach political consensus on the division of power and wealth, and security arrangements.

They affirm that the rejection of the three tracks does not extend to the entire agreement signed in Juba.

The main signatories are the High Council of Beja Nazirs* and Independent Chieftains, the Eastern Sudan Association, the Free Butana Platform, the Northern Alliance for Justice and Development, the Rufaa El Hawi Nazirs, the East Nile Kawahla Nazirs, the Central Sudan Alliance, and the Central Gathering.

Copies of the statement have been forwarded to the African Union, the European, Union, and the representative of the United Nations in Khartoum.

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe, according to the Native Administration system in Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.