Sudan: Nazirs 'Categorically Reject' Three Tracks in Sudan Peace Accord

Khartoum — Several political and civil society groups have expressed their categorical rejection of the accords on the eastern, northern, and central Sudan tracks included in the Juba Peace Agreement signed by Khartoum and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance on October 3.

In a joint statement dated October 29, the 15 signatories from eastern, northern, and central Sudan say they signed a Memorandum of Understanding between them in order to reach a joint alliance that rejects the tracks and the quotas included.

They call for a suspension of the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement with regard to the three tracks, until the issues of the regions are dealt with in an agreed holistic framework.

The groups reject "partial solutions" and call for a national conference "to reach political consensus on the division of power and wealth, and security arrangements.

They affirm that the rejection of the three tracks does not extend to the entire agreement signed in Juba.

The main signatories are the High Council of Beja Nazirs* and Independent Chieftains, the Eastern Sudan Association, the Free Butana Platform, the Northern Alliance for Justice and Development, the Rufaa El Hawi Nazirs, the East Nile Kawahla Nazirs, the Central Sudan Alliance, and the Central Gathering.

Copies of the statement have been forwarded to the African Union, the European, Union, and the representative of the United Nations in Khartoum.

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe, according to the Native Administration system in Sudan.

