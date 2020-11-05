Sudan: Resistance Committees Walk Out of Talks On Sudan Parliament

Khartoum — The Resistance Committees in Khartoum met with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) regarding the formation of the Legislative Council in Khartoum on Wednesday, however the Resistance Committees subsequently withdrew from the meeting, citing disagreements with the agenda.

The meeting began with a briefing of FFC chairman and former president of the Sudanese Congress Party, Ibrahim El Sheikh, regarding the distribution of seats in parliament, as agreed in the Juba Peace Agreement between Khartoum and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance on October 3.

The two parties agreed that the Sudanese states will be restructured into regions that will be represented by 60 per cent in the parliament, distributed according to population density. 40 per cent of the 300 seats is to be allocated to women.

The signatories of the peace agreement will be represented in the Transitional Legislative Council by 25 per cent, which equates to 75 seats.

El Sheikh said that the FFC Central Council agreed to conduct wide consultations with the Resistance Committees and other civil society groups, stressing the importance of establishing a Legislative Council for the country's democratic transition process.

He said that they also discussed the formation of the Legislative Council with the RSF rebel alliance, presiding over the council and chairing the various committees.

Walk-out

Other members of the FFC Central Council and rebel leaders addressed the meeting as well, before the Resistance Committees read a statement announcing their withdrawal from the meeting, due to the late notification and their disagreement with the meeting's agenda.

Before they left, the members of the Resistance Committees chanted slogans: "You parties, the suffering is enough" [ya ahzab, kifaya azab] and "Legislative Council, Revolutionaries Council".

In a statement, the Resistance Committees in Khartoum declared their rejection of the meeting on the Legislative Council and criticised the way in which the arrangement for discussing a vital issue such as the Legislative Council was made. They were informed about the meeting by telephone on Tuesday evening.

The Resistance Committees active in the neighbourhoods of Khartoum accuse the FFC of "seeking to abort what is left of the revolution by deliberately excluding the Resistance Committees from meetings on the Legislative Council".

The statement further said that "the methodology of the Resistance Committees in dealing with revolutionary issues is to keep to the rules, and listen to the views of all revolutionaries".

It described the government's handling of "important issues" such as the economic conference and the peace issue as "superficial and condescending to listen to the voice of the street".

The Resistance Committees declared its full readiness to defend the revolution and provide corrections, stressing that the Legislative Council is the safety valve of the revolution.

