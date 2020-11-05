Zimbabwe: Four Zim Cricket Members Recover From Covid-19

Four Zimbabwe Cricket staffers who tested positive for COVID-19 last month have recovered, a statement from the organisation said.

Of the four, two are players, Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma, who, according to ZC, will be resuming training ahead of the 2020/21 domestic season, while the other two, who are support staffers, are also expected back on duty soon.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is pleased to announce the two players and two members of support staff who tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago have fully recovered," ZC said Thursday.

The statement further stated that the Academy House in Harare, where the four stayed when they tested positive for the coronavirus, has been reopened after the facility was disinfected and deep-cleaned.

Meanwhile, six players and a coach at local clubs who returned positive COVID-19 results in the last round of tests remain in isolation and they are all on their way to full recovery.

The health and well-being of our players and staff remain our highest priority and ZC will continue to adhere to Government health guidelines and COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the disease.