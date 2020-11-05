South Africa: From Bad to Worse - Dudu Myeni Turns State Capture Inquiry Into a Farce

analysis

The Zondo Commission adjourned abruptly for lunch on Thursday after former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a witness that chairperson Raymond Zondo had ordered must be withheld. Myeni continued to refuse to answer questions, claiming she'd been unfairly vilified.

"If there is an order that I have made, it needs to be respected," said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo before the State Capture Commission of inquiry adjourned for lunch on Thursday.

"I've got to reflect on what you've just done."

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying via a virtual linkup during the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture., 5 November 2020. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni had just revealed the identity of "Mr X", a witness implicating her in allegedly dodgy deals from Mhlathuze Water Board and a housing contract from the Mpumalanga government.

Zondo ordered that the witness, who testified in-camera, be referred to as Mr X to protect his safety. He explained the order to Myeni before she mentioned Mr X's name multiple times on Thursday.

Myeni was testifying via video link for her second day at the commission. She is in self-isolation after being exposed to Covid-19. She continued...