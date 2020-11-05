South Africa: SA Covid-19 Infections Exceed 730,000

South Africa recorded 1 712 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 730 548 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, there are 46 more COVID-19 fatalities, which brings the death toll to 19 585.

Of the latest deaths, 24 are from the Eastern Cape, nine from Gauteng, five from KwaZulu-Natal, four from the Western Cape, three from Free State and one from the Northern Cape

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, nine deaths occurred in the past 24 and 48 hours.

Also, the recovery rate is still sitting at 90% after 660 185 beat Coronavirus.

"The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 893 683 with 25 073 new tests conducted since the last report," Mkhize said in his statement.

Western Cape MEC of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, has encouraged residents to adhere to the COVID-19 health and safety protocol when visiting loved ones at old age homes.

The Western Cape old age homes currently have 20 active cases, while 1 695 elderly people recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

"There has been an increase of 29 recoveries and an additional 13 infections since the Department of Social Development last provided an update on 14 October 2020," said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

"While the number of recoveries is encouraging; we must continue to be vigilant and strictly adhere to the five golden rules of hygiene."

Winde said if you are visiting your loved ones, you must frequently wash your hands, and wear your masks correctly each time you leave home.

"Let's do everything we can to ensure that we stop the further spread of the virus and protect those who are older and live with high-risk comorbidities."

The World Health Organisation is reporting 47 362 304 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 211 986 deaths, globally.