South Africa: Advertising Guru Mike Abel Tells SA Business Leaders It's Their Duty to Speak Out, Not a Choice

5 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

South African adman Mike Abel is well known for his outspoken opinions and his advertising expertise. The founder and chief executive of M&C Saatchi Abel now has a book out in which he discusses the lessons of the last 10 years of his career - and why he thinks business leaders have an obligation to speak out.

Local advertising guru Mike Abel's latest book, titled Willing & Abel: Lessons from a Decade in Crisis, distills his experiences setting up his own agency in a particularly tumultuous time for South Africa.

Abel had a stratospheric career in local advertising from his early twenties, rising to run the Ogilvy agency nationally. After being at Ogilvy for 16 years, he was approached by M&C Saatchi in Australia to take the CEO role in that country in 2008, which he did - spurred by the impending presidency of Jacob Zuma and his experience of an armed robbery.

Daily Maverick CEO Styli Charalambous, talking to Abel as part of Daily Maverick's webinar series, commented that South African advertising folk seem to do very well internationally.

"I think that the way we approach problem solving is unique and fresh and innovative," Abel replied. He said that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.