Southern Africa: Mkhize Appointed SADC Elimination 8 Chairperson

5 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Elimination 8 Ministers of Health Council.

The Elimination Eight (E8) is a coalition of eight countries working across national borders to eliminate malaria in southern Africa by 2030.

The Minister was elected as the new chair during the SADC E8 Health Ministers' meeting, which took place today.

The E8, which is the malaria response arm of the SADC, aims to end the deadly disease.

According to the E8, the attainment of malaria elimination requires bold and decisive policy action to prioritise national resources, to engage in diplomatic negotiation and negotiate terms of data sharing with neighbouring countries.

The council is also bolstering the introduction of innovative and progressive technologies that will make malaria elimination possible.

The Health Ministers and newly appointed chairperson will host a webinar on SADC Malaria Day 2020 (6 November) at 9am.

The event aims to create awareness about malaria and mobilise the community to participate in malaria control programmes.

Communities are mobilised through health education to recognise signs and symptoms of malaria, provide more home-based treatment, seek treatment when they become ill, and use personal protective measures.

The event will host special guest, E8 ambassador Dr Richard Kamwi, and leading malaria experts.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.