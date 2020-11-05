South Africa: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde Calls for Caution As Covid-19 Cases Spike in Garden Route Area

5 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Winde has called for caution and vigilance in the wake of increases in confirmed Covid-19 cases in the George and Bitou areas of the Garden Route.

The Western Cape premier's warning comes after holidaymakers were linked to an increase in Covid-19 cases in Bitou, said the provincial health department.

The department has linked these new cases to the recent school holidays.

Prof Mary-Ann Davies, a public health specialist with the provincial health department, said there have been no dramatic increases in cases as was previously seen during the province's peak in July.

However, Davies said increases of hospitalisations relating to Covid-19 were reported in the private sector, which was " something we need to watch very carefully".

The department was monitoring the Garden Route which was experiencing a "slowish increase" in Covid-19 cases.

The biggest concern was the George area, particularly in areas such as Uniondale, Thembalethu and Pacaltsdorp. The department had detected an increase of cases among people in the 20-30 age group.

Davis said the biggest outbreak was in the Bitou (Plettenberg Bay) area, noting that there were...

