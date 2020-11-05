South Africa: Coffee Bay to Get R27 Million Multipurpose Centre

5 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Deputy Minister (DEFF) Makhotso Sotyu will on Friday handover a R27 million worth multipurpose Buy Back Centre in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The Deputy Minister will also hand over eco furniture school desks to Coffee Bay Senior Primary School.

The construction and subsequent handover of the multipurpose Buy Back Centre forms part of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries' waste management support to the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality in the provision of infrastructure required for recycling, storage and collection of general domestic waste.

The deliverables for this environmental infrastructure include construction of the multipurpose waste buyback centre building and a waste transfer facility, perimeter fencing with Clear-view nylofor fence, provision of bailing machine, glass crusher, fork-lift, electricity, water and sewer reticulation, paving, supply of operational equipment like cages, trolleys, digital scales and office furniture.

DEFF also supported the KSD municipality with the establishment of an environmental educational centre in Viedgesville and the rehabilitation of the city garden in Mthatha and street cleaning.

The Deputy Minister will kick-start her visit to KSD Local Municipality by handing over 150 eco furniture school desks to Coffee Bay Senior Primary School.

She will also embark on the Good Green Deeds clean-up campaign in the area.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

