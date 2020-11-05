South Africa: President to Chair Inaugural PSEC Meeting

5 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today chair the virtual inaugural meeting of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council (PSEC).

In June 2020, the President appointed members of the PSEC to support government in repositioning State-owned enterprises (SOEs) as effective instruments of economic transformation and development.

The inaugural meeting will discuss South Africa's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, aimed at restoring the country's economy, as well as an overview of SOEs and the terms of reference of the council.

The PSEC brings together Ministers responsible for State-owned enterprises and eminent South Africans with proven leadership and strategic capabilities.

This collective is convened as a council to strengthen the framework governing SOEs through, among other initiatives, the introduction of an overarching act governing SOEs, and the determination of an appropriate shareholder ownership model.

"Through the council, government intends to create alignment between all State-owned companies and to better define their respective mandates.

"The council will also work with the leadership of SOEs to develop a legal and regulatory environment that promotes innovation and agility, and enhances their competitiveness," said the Presidency on Wednesday.

The Presidential SOE Council will undertake a process of rationalisation of SOEs to ensure entities serve strategic economic and developmental purposes.

Furthermore, the council will review business models, capital structure and sources of financing for SOEs and monitor and mitigate risks.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) serves as Secretariat for the Council, as the department is the shareholder representative for government, with oversight responsibility for SOEs.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.