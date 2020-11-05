South Africa: Artistic Expression - Embracing Unpolished Work, Dialogue and Healing

analysis

In Salt River, Cape Town, a group of local artists have carved out a space for artistic expression, engagement and discussion beyond the confines of traditional gallery spaces.

Tucked between a local travel company and a motor-parts store, a white door reveals a wooden staircase that leads to The Mutha_Ship Landing, a multidisciplinary project space in the heart of industrial Salt River.

"When I look out of the window, it feels so extraterrestrial. From here you're seeing industry, you're seeing the moving parts of the machinery of this country, but you're also hearing the call to prayer. It's a strange feeling," says Julie Nxadi, one of the co-creators and organisers of The Mutha_Ship Landing.

Situated in the heart of industrial Salt River, a predominantly Muslim area in the City of Cape Town, The Mutha_Ship Landing aims to create a home for artists, curators, buyers and audiences beyond the confines of traditional gallery spaces. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

On the pavement, a father pushes his daughter along on a black plastic motorbike. A man washes a car and afternoon traffic starts backing up, the sounds from outside interrupted by Dada Khanyisa drilling into one of the walls to hang the last works...