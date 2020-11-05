South Africa: Payment of Covid-19 Relief Claims Continues

5 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make lives for workers difficult, the Department of Employment and Labour continues to mitigate the worst effects to workers and their dependents by paying rising claims.

According to the department, since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown period, the department, through its entity Compensation Fund (CF) along with two assurances, Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) and Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM), had to date received a total of 10 684 claims and made payment benefits to a total of R9 912 184.73.

"Of that total, the Compensation Fund has received 7 193 claims, while RMA operating under license from Employment and Labour Minister received 3 150 claims, and FEM received a total of 341 claims," the department said in a statement.

The Compensation Fund paid just close to R6 million, and the rest of the amount was paid by RMA and FEM, the department added.

The total distribution of payments are as follows:

The temporary total disbursement from the CF, RMA and FEM amounted to R1 589 186.95;

The permanent disability lump sum from RMA was R51 477.53;

The medical aid payments from CF and FEM was R 4 995 411.13;

The funeral costs from RMA amounted to R18 251.00; and

The dependents benefits from Rand Mutual paid out R3 257 858.12.

"From the total 10 617 claims received, 6 394 were received from females and 4 223 came from males. The Compensation Fund has accepted liability to 4 017 claims, repudiated liability on 1 244 claims, those pending adjudication are 1 865, and the fatal claims were nine," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.