South Africa: Payment of Covid-19 Relief Claims Continues

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make lives for workers difficult, the Department of Employment and Labour continues to mitigate the worst effects to workers and their dependents by paying rising claims.

According to the department, since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown period, the department, through its entity Compensation Fund (CF) along with two assurances, Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) and Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM), had to date received a total of 10 684 claims and made payment benefits to a total of R9 912 184.73.

"Of that total, the Compensation Fund has received 7 193 claims, while RMA operating under license from Employment and Labour Minister received 3 150 claims, and FEM received a total of 341 claims," the department said in a statement.

The Compensation Fund paid just close to R6 million, and the rest of the amount was paid by RMA and FEM, the department added.

The total distribution of payments are as follows:

The temporary total disbursement from the CF, RMA and FEM amounted to R1 589 186.95;

The permanent disability lump sum from RMA was R51 477.53;

The medical aid payments from CF and FEM was R 4 995 411.13;

The funeral costs from RMA amounted to R18 251.00; and

The dependents benefits from Rand Mutual paid out R3 257 858.12.

"From the total 10 617 claims received, 6 394 were received from females and 4 223 came from males. The Compensation Fund has accepted liability to 4 017 claims, repudiated liability on 1 244 claims, those pending adjudication are 1 865, and the fatal claims were nine," the department said.