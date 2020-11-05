South Africa: Cabinet Condemns 'Senseless' Police Killings

5 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has condemned the senseless and callous killing of police officers around the country, saying the men and women in blue had dedicated their lives to serve and protect.

"The killing of police officers is a direct attack on the rule of law and the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa," Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said during a Post Cabinet press briefing on Thursday.

During its meeting, Cabinet extended its condolences to the families and friends of all officers who died in the line of duty.

Among them are Sergeant Mzoxolo Gxotani from the East London Tactical Response Team in the Eastern Cape, Groblersdal Station Commander Colonel Jeffrey Seroka in Limpopo, Crime Intelligence officer Ofentse Mokgadinyane and Detective Sergeant Billy Mahooe in the Free State; and Sergeatn Sibongile Teka and Constable Khanyisa Sitofile in the Western Cape.

Further, Cabinet condemned the shooting and killing of eight people, aged between 30 and 40, by unknown gunmen in Gugulethu in the Western Cape on Monday.

