South Africa: A Day Trip to Addo Elephant Park Where Giants Roam

Take a road trip to the province of giants, with a safari to the Addo Elephant National Park.

Port Elizabeth is often dubbed the "Windy City", but for locals, the name that stuck is the "10-minute city". The reason? The historic buildings of Central, the Blue Flag beaches with their warm water along the city's beachfront and the restaurant strip are all within 10 minutes from anywhere in the city. If you do, however, want to venture outside the city for a day, the Addo Elephant National Park is a mere 40-minute drive.

The road there

The N2 north out of PE takes you past the suburb of Bluewater Bay, where the Swartkops River runs into the sea and the houses along the river bank look as if they've been there forever. Onwards, past the Coega industrial development zone and the deep water harbour; past the Cerebos salt pans. The town of Colchester - where the mouth of the Sundays River is a water sports playground - is next up, with the turnoff to the Matyholweni Gate into the park just outside the town.

Stop at: Nanaga farmstall

If you leave town early enough, it's a good idea to ignore...