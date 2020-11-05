South Africa: Train Your Brain to Unlock Creativity and Innovation

analysis

Positive disintegration, design thinking, moving beyond functional fixedness and mortality salience are some of the techniques that psychiatrist, brain scientist and neurocoach Dr Srini Pillay uses in his work.

"Creativity is not just for artists or people in business. Creativity is for any person who wants to find an unusual way to take their lives to the next level," says Dr Srini Pillay, a South African-born, Harvard-trained psychiatrist, brain scientist, technology entrepreneur, musician and CEO of neurocoaching company, NeuroBusiness Group.

Pillay together with business partner and collaborator Aithan Shapira - an established artist, lecturer at MIT Sloan, and founder of Tilt, a "culture design and transformation firm" - will be presenting a virtual masterclass titled "The art and science of business breakthroughs and innovation" on 5 November 2020 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm.

"We believe that to really get to the bottom of creative problems, you cannot just be intellectual. I think you have to write songs, you have to create art, or write poetry, to get into what is just beyond the surface," says Pillay.

After training at Harvard, Pillay stayed on as part-time assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, was director of the outpatient anxiety disorders program...