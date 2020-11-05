South Africa: Employment and Labour Continues Paying the Rising Covid-19 Claims

press release

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make lives for workers difficult and in some cases, leading to fatalities, the Department of Employment and Labour, through its entity the Compensation Fund continues to mitigate the worst effects to workers and their dependents by paying rising claims.

To date, since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown period the Compensation Fund (CF) and the two assurances that carry out their workmen duties alongside the Compensation Fund had received at total of 10 684 claims and made payments benefits totaling R9, 912, 184.73.

Of that total the Compensation Fund has received 7 193 claims. The Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) operating under license from the Minister of Employment and Labour received 3 150 claims and the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM) a mutual insurer providing workmen's compensation insurance to the construction industry, under a special licence by the Minister of Employment and Labour received a total of 341 claims.

The Compensation Fund paid just close to R6-million, and the rest of the amount was paid by RMA and FEM.

The total distribution of payments was as follows:

The temporary total disbursement from the CF, RMA and FEM amounted to R1,589,186.95.

The permanent disability lump sum from RMA was R51,477.53

The medical aid payments from CF and FEM was R 4,995,411.13

The funeral costs from RMA amounted to R18,251.00

And the dependents benefits from Rand Mutual paid out R3,257,858.12

From the total 10 617 claims received - 6 394 were received from females and 4 223 came from males.

The Compensation Fund has accepted liability to 4 017 claims, repudiated liability on 1 244 claims, those pending adjudication are 1 865, and the fatal claims were nine.