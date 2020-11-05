South Africa: Employment and Labour Continues Paying the Rising Covid-19 Claims

5 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make lives for workers difficult and in some cases, leading to fatalities, the Department of Employment and Labour, through its entity the Compensation Fund continues to mitigate the worst effects to workers and their dependents by paying rising claims.

To date, since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown period the Compensation Fund (CF) and the two assurances that carry out their workmen duties alongside the Compensation Fund had received at total of 10 684 claims and made payments benefits totaling R9, 912, 184.73.

Of that total the Compensation Fund has received 7 193 claims. The Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) operating under license from the Minister of Employment and Labour received 3 150 claims and the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM) a mutual insurer providing workmen's compensation insurance to the construction industry, under a special licence by the Minister of Employment and Labour received a total of 341 claims.

The Compensation Fund paid just close to R6-million, and the rest of the amount was paid by RMA and FEM.

The total distribution of payments was as follows:

The temporary total disbursement from the CF, RMA and FEM amounted to R1,589,186.95.

The permanent disability lump sum from RMA was R51,477.53

The medical aid payments from CF and FEM was R 4,995,411.13

The funeral costs from RMA amounted to R18,251.00

And the dependents benefits from Rand Mutual paid out R3,257,858.12

From the total 10 617 claims received - 6 394 were received from females and 4 223 came from males.

The Compensation Fund has accepted liability to 4 017 claims, repudiated liability on 1 244 claims, those pending adjudication are 1 865, and the fatal claims were nine.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.