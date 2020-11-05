Malawi: NGOs in Health Sector Asked to Promote Female Condoms

5 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aliko Munde

M'mbelwa District Council has asked players in sexual and reproductive health rights programs in the district to promote use of female condoms regardless of low uptake of the product.

Principal Nutrition and HIV and AIDS Officer (PNAO) for M'mbelwa District Council, Frank Mfune was speaking Monday when he addressed the district's Aids Coordinating Committee.

Mfune expressed concern that some non-governmental organisations working in the health sector do not mainstream promotion of female condoms in their activities.

He said most of them promote the use of male condoms and keep mum on female condoms.

"We know the uptake of female condoms in our district is very low, but we have to promote their use.

"Even if we can have five women accessing and using the condoms, it will be a plus as this will be a stepping stone towards empowering women in sexual and reproductive health rights," said Mfune.

On his part, Mzimba District Hospital Condom Coordinator, Billy Gondwe said his office had just developed reporting and recording forms for female condoms which would be made available to all health centres across the district.

He said the district health office has already trained in-charges of all health facilities on how to fill the reporting forms to ensure collection of quality and reliable data which can be used for decision making and developing strategies in promoting the use of female condoms.

"We had a challenge to generate and store data on female condom uptake as a district because we did not have reporting and recording forms, hence the initiative," said Gondwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.