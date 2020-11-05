Malawi: NGOs in Health Sector Asked to Promote Female Condoms

M'mbelwa District Council has asked players in sexual and reproductive health rights programs in the district to promote use of female condoms regardless of low uptake of the product.

Principal Nutrition and HIV and AIDS Officer (PNAO) for M'mbelwa District Council, Frank Mfune was speaking Monday when he addressed the district's Aids Coordinating Committee.

Mfune expressed concern that some non-governmental organisations working in the health sector do not mainstream promotion of female condoms in their activities.

He said most of them promote the use of male condoms and keep mum on female condoms.

"We know the uptake of female condoms in our district is very low, but we have to promote their use.

"Even if we can have five women accessing and using the condoms, it will be a plus as this will be a stepping stone towards empowering women in sexual and reproductive health rights," said Mfune.

On his part, Mzimba District Hospital Condom Coordinator, Billy Gondwe said his office had just developed reporting and recording forms for female condoms which would be made available to all health centres across the district.

He said the district health office has already trained in-charges of all health facilities on how to fill the reporting forms to ensure collection of quality and reliable data which can be used for decision making and developing strategies in promoting the use of female condoms.

"We had a challenge to generate and store data on female condom uptake as a district because we did not have reporting and recording forms, hence the initiative," said Gondwe.