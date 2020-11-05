Uganda: Sigh of Relief As Villages Receive Water Tap Stands

5 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Residents of Lyolwa Sub-county in Tororo District have a reason to smile after getting access to clean and safe water for domestic and commercial use.

More than 20 taps have been installed in the communities, with each projected to serve more than 500 households.

The Shs800m water project will supply water to parishes of Bunganga and Namulinde.

Also, three government-aided primary schools of Ojilai, Poyem and Iyolwa, will benefit.

The water system, which was commissioned on Tuesday, was constructed by Rotary Club of Tororo Chapter in partnership with Rotary Club of Carmichael in the United States of America.

During the handover, residents applauded Rotarians for the support.

Mr Laston Okoth, the Bunganga Village chairperson, said the locals were trekking long distances in search of clean and safe water.

"This had exposed them to not only water-borne diseases but also attacks from the wild animals such as snakes," he said.

He is optimistic that with the availability of clean water, cases of domestic violence, school dropouts and defilement, will drop.

Ms Betty Chirya Andera, a councillor representing Iyolwa Sub-county, said women have been relieved from the pain of walking long distances to fetch water.

"Women have been spending hours at the crowded wells in need of water. It has been terrible but we are happy since its now history," she said.

The sub-county chairperson, Mr Benjamin Oketcho, said after getting access to safe water, people will stop suffering from water-borne diseases.

Ms Anne Asinde, the Tororo chapter Rotary Club former president, said the project was arrived at basing on the feasibility study, which was conducted and found that access to clean and safe water in the area was a challenge.

"It was on these findings upon which the club developed a proposal to lobby with other partner Rotary clubs to rescue communities from taking unsafe water that had exposed them to high risk of contracting water-borne diseases," she said.

Ms Asinde tasked the beneficiaries to ensure that each household contributes Shs800 annually to cater for maintenance and operations of the water system.

The Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, Rev Samuel George Bogere Egesa, asked the community to ensure that they observe basic hygiene and sanitation practices at the water points.

"I urge the community to own the project and guard against vandalisation of the system," he said.

He also encouraged communities to use the water to establish kitchen gardens where they can grow vegetables throughout the year.

.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.