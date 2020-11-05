Somalia: Upper House Speaker Rejects the Appointment of the New Electoral Committee

5 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali Upper House Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdillahi has opposed the appointment of an electoral commission by Prime Minister Roble.

Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, the speaker of the upper house, accused Prime Minister Roble of abandoning members he had nominated and expected they ould be part of the electoral commission the PM named last night.

A statement issued by the Speaker of the Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdillahi, informed the President, Prime Minister and Heads of State that the members nominated by Prime Minister Roble include members who will administer the Northern Region Parliamentary elections.

Last night PM Roble appointed 25 members to the Federal Elections Committee to oversee the upcoming elections on Wednesday night.

The Federal Elections Committee (FEC) will have the overall mandate of conducting the elections in coordination with the State Level Elections Committees.

